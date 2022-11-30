Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Origin Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OGFGY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356. Origin Energy has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.0014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

