Oxen One Day Volume Reaches $6,151.24 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $6,151.24 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00463020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00118199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00828714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00669731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00250644 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,909,230 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

