PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $626.07 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00023312 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $626.07 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00508228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.39 or 0.30912862 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 347,035,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,061,221 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

