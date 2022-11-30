Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 4,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pasofino Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pasofino Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

