PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 907 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. 158,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

