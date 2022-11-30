Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 70,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 22,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Paycore Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22.

About Paycore Minerals

(Get Rating)

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycore Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycore Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.