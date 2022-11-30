PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 4.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 172,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,167,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PBF Energy by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

