Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 3,173 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $84,998,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 202,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,015. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

