Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

