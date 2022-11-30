Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 431,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after buying an additional 190,965 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,792,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,457. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

