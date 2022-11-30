Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.4% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 784.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 82,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. 29,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

