Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 285 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.