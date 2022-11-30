Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 24,740 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,740 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 3.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $212,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 429,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after buying an additional 206,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 27.5% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 76,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,496. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

