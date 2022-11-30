Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.17. 35,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,923. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

