Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.31

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 16368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Perrigo Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.92.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
