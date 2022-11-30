Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.31

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 16368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.