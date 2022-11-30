Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in November

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,093,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 1,602,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,215.3 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF remained flat at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Petrofac has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.02.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

