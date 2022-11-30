PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,485.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 4,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.