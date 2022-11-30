Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Photronics Trading Up 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 802,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,206. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.