Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $3.03 on Monday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.