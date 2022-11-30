Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.65

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and traded as high as $14.56. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 826,347 shares.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman purchased 46,599 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

