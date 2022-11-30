Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 10,645 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 343.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,345. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.