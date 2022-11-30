Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.