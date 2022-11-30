Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $14.29 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. 22,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,053. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

