Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599,046 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after purchasing an additional 750,981 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,903,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,996 shares during the period.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IGSB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. 30,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,676. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
