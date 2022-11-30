Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
NYSE PG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $145.92. 65,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
