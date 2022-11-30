Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.16. 104,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688,929. The company has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

