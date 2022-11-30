Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

PAG traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.63. 7,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

