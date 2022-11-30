Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 12,421 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,742. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $977.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

