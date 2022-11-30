Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 150,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.85. 25,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

