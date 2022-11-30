Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $185.45. 65,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.