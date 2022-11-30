Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 378,781 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,781 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.11. 1,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

