Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.