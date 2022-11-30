Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $165.02. 14,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,214. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $160.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

