Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.01 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $67.01 million and approximately $73,785.24 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,750,703 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

