Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 1,033 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.07% of Big Lots worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,293. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

