Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Cannae accounts for about 2.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cannae by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cannae by 16.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

