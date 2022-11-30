Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.99 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 66,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.