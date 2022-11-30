Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $304,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,373. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

