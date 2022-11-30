Poehling Capital Management INC. Raises Stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,930 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 3.91% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIXY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 868.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,642 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,047,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIXY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 356,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160,910. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

