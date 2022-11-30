Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 1,105 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. 165,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685,634. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

