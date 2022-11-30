Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 1,295 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.04. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $182.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

