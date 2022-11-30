Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. 3,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

