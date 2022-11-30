Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($13.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.59) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Price Performance

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 238.67 ($2.86) on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,406.50 ($16.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.06.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.