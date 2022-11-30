PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) PT Lowered to C$0.45

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PopReach Price Performance

POPRF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. PopReach has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Get PopReach alerts:

PopReach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for PopReach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopReach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.