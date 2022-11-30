PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) PT Lowered to C$0.45

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
PopReach Price Performance
POPRF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Wednesday. PopReach has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
PopReach Company Profile
