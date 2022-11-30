PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $427,327.10 and approximately $14.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00457944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022914 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018930 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001190 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

