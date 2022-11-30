Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 337.5% in November

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Power Assets Price Performance

HGKGY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Power Assets has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Get Power Assets alerts:

About Power Assets

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.