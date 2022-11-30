Premia Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00004917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $216,419.83 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

