Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,280. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

