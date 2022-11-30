PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 14,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 284,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

