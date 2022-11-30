Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 4.1%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.35. 20,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 33,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

